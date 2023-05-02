Coffee County CAC Honors Champions at Let’s Play with a Purpose Event

On April 28, the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center held its Let’s Play with a Purpose event at the Detention at the Elementary. During the event, the CAC presented several awards to individuals who have supported the nonprofit and dedicated their time to keeping children in the community safe.

Among the honorees was Barbara Arp, a CAC board member, who received the Melissa Johnson Children’s Champion Award. David Bradley was also recognized with the Hollingsworth Family Children’s Advocacy Center Award. Additionally, Stacy Morales and Common John Brewery were presented with Everyday Hero Awards.

Representatives from Common John Brewery, including Derrick Gallagher, Shelby Haggard Gallagher, Angela Haggard, and LeBron Haggard, were in attendance at the event. A photo of the honorees can be seen attached.

The Coffee County CAC works to provide support and resources to children who have been victims of abuse, and events like Let’s Play with a Purpose help to raise awareness and funds for the nonprofit.