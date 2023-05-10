Connect with us

News

Coffee County Budget & Finance Committee to Review Proposed 2024 Budget and Capital Funding Requests

Published

The Coffee County Budget & Finance Committee will hold a meeting on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, at 5 pm to review and discuss various budget amendments and capital funding requests. The committee will begin by approving the agenda and minutes from the April 27th meeting, followed by a review of the General Capital Fund and its proposed budget for 2024.

The committee will then consider three separate budget amendments, including an amendment to the Fund 171 General Capital Projects Fund and amendments to the Fund 171 Rural Capital Projects Fund and Fund 131 Highway/Public Works Fund. They will also review a budget amendment to the Ambulance Service Fund.

The committee will also review the proposed 2024 budget for the Local Purpose Tax Fund and consider a request to increase funding for the Prior Interlocal Agreement with the City of Manchester for Fire Protection at the Interstate Park to $150,000.

In addition, the committee will discuss a capital funding request from Rebecca French, the manager of the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center, for facility maintenance. The committee will also consider the General Fund Budget for 2024 and address any other business before adjourning.

The meeting is open to the public, and Coffee County residents are encouraged to attend and provide input on the proposed budget and funding requests.

