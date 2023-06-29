Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee Gathers to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee is scheduled to convene a crucial meeting on July 3, 2023, at 5:00 pm, specifically focusing on the budgetary matters for Fiscal Year 2024. The meeting will take place at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza (CCAP), located at 1329 McArthur in Manchester, and will be open to the public.

During the meeting, the committee members, along with other commissioners and guests, will be called upon to confirm their attendance, and the roll will be recorded. Following this, members of the public will have the opportunity to provide their input and express their opinions during the public comments section, ensuring that community voices are heard.

The first items on the agenda will involve the approval of the meeting agenda itself, as well as a review and potential modification of the minutes from the previous meeting.

The meeting will then move on to address the unfinished business from previous sessions. However, the primary focus of this gathering will be centered around the development of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The committee will engage in deliberations concerning revenue projections, allocation of funds, and the prioritization of expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year.

Lastly, the meeting will conclude with the committee setting the date, time, and location for the subsequent gathering, which is scheduled to take place on July 5, 2023, at 5:00 pm in Conference Room #1 of the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.