Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee Discusses FY2024 Budget at Commission Meeting

The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee convened for a meeting on July 5th at 5 pm, as documented in the meeting minutes. The committee members present included Lynn Sebourn, Joey Hobbs, Laura Nettles, Tina Reed, Tim Brown, Missy DeFord, Holly Jones, Dennis Hunt, and Tim Stubblefield. Missy DeFord was noted as absent. Chairman Sebourn called the meeting to order promptly at 5:00 pm.

The meeting began with an opportunity for public comments, but no individuals requested to address the committee. Next on the agenda was the approval of the agenda itself. Commissioner Hunt motioned to approve the agenda as presented, and Commissioner Nettles seconded the motion, which was unanimously approved by the committee.

The primary focus of the meeting was the continued consideration of the FY2024 budget. Chairman Sebourn provided introductory remarks, and non-committee members of the commission were welcomed to ask questions as the meeting progressed. Mayor Matheny was then recognized to present updates to the proposed budget, specifically addressing changes to the General Fund (Fund 101) for FY24. These changes encompassed reductions in budget line items and newly available revenues. The projected expenditures for the General Fund in FY24 amount to $26,982,899, with a projected deficit of $1,643,385. The estimated fund balance at the end of FY24 is $8,917,373.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Following a comprehensive discussion involving both budget committee members and non-committee commissioners, Commissioner Hunt made a motion to approve the budget as presented. Commissioner Stubblefield seconded the motion.