Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee Approves Funding for Fine Arts Center and Defers Decision on Equine Rehabilitation Center

The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee convened on June 6th at 5:00 pm for their regular meeting to discuss various matters related to the county’s budget and financial allocations. On the order of business, the committee addressed requests for funding from two non-profit organizations.

The first request came from the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center, and after careful consideration, Commissioner Stubblefield proposed allocating $5,000 immediately and budgeting an additional $5,000 for mid-year. Commissioner Nettles seconded the motion, and it was unanimously approved by the committee, highlighting their support for the arts within the community.

The committee then discussed a request from Mr. Joshua Cole regarding the Tennessee Equine Rehabilitation Center. In Mr. Cole’s absence, the committee decided to invite him to present his proposal at the next Budget and Finance meeting, deferring the decision until then.

Continuing with the agenda, the committee considered Coffee County School Board Amendments, including the allocation of funds for building improvements, summer school programs, end-of-year adjustments, and cafeteria food. These amendments were briefly discussed, and the committee approved them without any objections.

The meeting progressed to the fifth order of business, which involved the review of the proposed 2024 budget. Ms. Edinger distributed updated copies of the budget, and the committee engaged in a discussion regarding a clerical personnel position at the Jail. Commissioner Stubblefield moved to increase the allocated amount from $33,725 to $67,450 for this position, a motion that received unanimous support from the committee.

While other budget line items were discussed, no further actions were taken. However, due to the expectation of a few remaining requests, the final approval of the budget documents was deferred to the June 20th meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee.