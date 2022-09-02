Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee County boys take first place in Thursday 9-hole tournament

Published

Cade Prater

The hot-streak for the CHS boys golf team continued Thursday as the Red Raiders took first place over Franklin County and Tullahoma in a three-team, 9-hole tournament at Lakewood Country Club.

The Raiders were led by a 44 from junior Jackson Shemwell, followed by a 47 from Beau Murray, 48 from Noah Costello and a 52 out of Jack Stowe for a 191. Franklin County was 5 strokes back at 196.

Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders were just one stroke off the pace with an 89 to take second behind Tullahoma’s 88. Cadie Prater carded an impressive 42 for Coffee County, good enough for second of all girls on the day. Maggie Crouch left the course with a 47.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

August 22, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

5 days ago