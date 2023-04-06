Coffee County Board of Education to Recognize Outstanding Teachers and Basketball Team at Regular Board Meeting

The Coffee County Board of Education will hold their regular board meeting on April 10, 2023, at 4:30 P.M. at the Coffee County Board of Education building located at 1343 McArthur Street in Manchester, Tennessee. The meeting will begin with the Pledge of Allegiance and recognition of outstanding teachers at the school level, district level, and the CCMS Basketball Team.

The agenda will include the approval of minutes from previous meetings, the reading of policies, and the consideration of several action items, including the Bonnaroo Agreement, Athletic Trainer Services Agreement, and bids for various construction projects. The board will also discuss committee reports and receive updates on the ESSER program.

The public is invited to attend the meeting, and the board welcomes input from parents, students, and community members.