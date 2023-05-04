Coffee County Board of Education to Discuss School Field Trips and Policy Changes

The Coffee County Board of Education is set to hold their regular board meeting on May 8, 2023, where several important items will be discussed and voted on.

Among the items on the agenda are the approval of minutes from the previous board meetings in April, as well as several overnight field trips for Coffee County Central High School sports teams and clubs.

During the meeting, the board will also discuss and vote on several action items, including school fees for the upcoming fiscal year, regular board meeting video streaming, the transfer of unused fee waiver funds, and the Ben Lomand easement. They will also enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Manchester Center of Rehabilitation and Healing, LLC.

The board will also consider several budget amendments, including one for nutrition and three others for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

In addition, there will be items for discussion, committee reports, and updates from the student ambassador and the director regarding the ESSER program.