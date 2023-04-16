Coffee County Board of Education Spring Retreat and Special Meeting, April 18

The Coffee County Board of Education has announced a Spring Retreat and Special Called Board Meeting scheduled for April 18, 2023, at 9:00 AM at the Coffee County Board of Education located at 1343 McArthur Street in Manchester.

The Spring Retreat agenda includes a school visit to the Coffee County Raider Academy and discussions on the Fund Balance, General School Budget for FY 2023-2024, School Nutrition Budget for FY 2023-2024, safety concerns presented by Sheriff Partin, and a proposal for a video system to record board meetings.

The Special Called Board Meeting will commence with the Pledge of Allegiance and will feature discussions on the Fund Balance Report, General School Budget for FY 2023-2024, School Nutrition Budget for FY 2023-2024, and bids for CCRA Gym, Choir Room Repairs, and Renovations, including Building Trades, Gym Flooring, HVAC, and Electrical. All board members are expected to attend.

Full Agenda: