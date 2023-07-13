Coffee County Board of Education Policy Committee Meeting Scheduled for July 25

The Coffee County Board of Education has announced an upcoming Policy Committee Meeting, scheduled to take place on July 25, 2023, at the Coffee County Board of Education located on 1343 McArthur Street, Manchester, Tennessee. The meeting will commence at 2:30 PM and aims to review several policies that are pertinent to the school district.

During the meeting, the committee will discuss and review the following policies: Policy 1.102 Board Members, Policy 1.106 Code of Ethics, Policy 1.400 School Board Meetings, Policy 1.402 Notification of Meetings, Policy 1.404 Appeals to and Appearances Before the Board, Policy 3.202 Emergency Preparedness Plan, Policy 3.204 Threat Assessment Team, Policy 3.205 Security, Policy 4.204 Summer Instructional Program, Policy 4.300 Extracurricular Activities, Policy 6.4001 Student Surveys, Analyses and Evaluations, Policy 6.402 Physical Examinations and Immunizations, Policy 4.403 Library Materials, Policy 5.106 Application and Employment, Policy 5.119 Employment of Retirees, Policy 5.302 Sick Leave, Policy 5.305 Family Medical Leave, Policy 5.307 Physical Assault Leave, Policy 5.600 Staff Rights and Responsibilities, Policy 6.200 Attendance, Policy 6.202 Home Schools, Policy 6.300 Code of Conduct, Policy 6.309 Zero Tolerance Offenses, Policy 6.314 Corporal Punishment, Policy 6.319 Alternative Education, and Policy 6.411 Student Wellness.

The Policy Committee Meeting provides an opportunity for board members and stakeholders to review and discuss these policies, ensuring they align with the school district’s objectives and best practices. By carefully examining these policies, the Coffee County Board of Education aims to enhance the quality of education and support the well-being of students, staff, and the community.

For more information or inquiries regarding the Policy Committee Meeting, interested individuals can contact the Coffee County Board of Education at 931-723-5150.