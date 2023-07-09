Connect with us

Coffee County Board of Education Meeting to Address Key Action Items

Published

The Coffee County Board of Education has announced its upcoming regular board meeting, scheduled for July 10th, 2023, at 4:30 PM at the Coffee County Board of Education in Manchester, Tennessee. The agenda for the meeting has been released, highlighting important action items that will be discussed and voted upon.

The meeting will focus on several crucial action items, including the Director’s Contract, which will be reviewed to ensure effective leadership within the school district. Additionally, the School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will be addressed, emphasizing the collaboration between law enforcement and the school district for student and staff safety.

The Annual Agenda, outlining goals and priorities for the upcoming academic year, will be discussed to establish a comprehensive approach to education. The board will also deliberate on the disposal of surplus buses, aiming to optimize resources for the school district.

Other important action items include the consideration of a Differentiated Pay Plan, recognizing and rewarding teacher performance, and a review of the Civil Rights and Bullying Compliance Report, ensuring an inclusive learning environment.

The meeting will provide opportunities for committee reports, a student ambassador report, and an update on the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

