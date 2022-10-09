Coffee County Board of Education meeting Monday

The Coffee County Board of Education will be gathering for a regular board meeting Monday, Oct. 10 at 4:30pm. The meeting will be held at 1343 McArthur Street in Manchester.

AGENDA

I. Call to Order

II. Call for Intent

If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed

III. General Consent Items

Minutes from September 12, 2022, Board Meeting

1st Reading of the following Policies: 1.104, 1.105, 1.204, 1.404, 2.806, 3.202, 4.101, 4.210, 4.406, 5.119, 5.200, 5.201, 5.701, 6.204, 6.318, 6.409

Use of Facilities

a. New Union – Good News Club

b. CCCHS – Invictus Volleyball

Overnight / Out of State Field Trip

a. CCCHS Baseball Knoxville, TN

b. CCCHS Beta Club Convention Nashville, TN

c. CCCHS Criminal Justice III Brushy Mt Petros, TN

d. CCMS Beta Club Nashville, TN



IV. Action Items

Textbook Adoption Committee CTE Technology Computer Bid Facilities Fees CCCHS Softball and Baseball Bleachers Concrete Bid Technology Surplus Items Resolution for Third Grade Retention Law (TCA 49-6-3115) Budget Amendment for Extra Pay Budget Amendment Budget Update

V. Items for Discussion

VI. Committee Reports

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

VII. Student Ambassador Report

VIII. Director’s Report