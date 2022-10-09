Coffee County Board of Education meeting Monday

The Coffee County Board of Education will be gathering for a regular board meeting Monday, Oct. 10 at 4:30pm. The meeting will be held at 1343 McArthur Street in Manchester.
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed
III. General Consent Items
- Minutes from September 12, 2022, Board Meeting
- 1st Reading of the following Policies: 1.104, 1.105, 1.204, 1.404, 2.806, 3.202, 4.101, 4.210, 4.406, 5.119, 5.200, 5.201, 5.701, 6.204, 6.318, 6.409
- Use of Facilities
a. New Union – Good News Club
b. CCCHS – Invictus Volleyball
- Overnight / Out of State Field Trip
a. CCCHS Baseball Knoxville, TN
b. CCCHS Beta Club Convention Nashville, TN
c. CCCHS Criminal Justice III Brushy Mt Petros, TN
d. CCMS Beta Club Nashville, TN
IV. Action Items
- Textbook Adoption Committee
- CTE Technology Computer Bid
- Facilities Fees
- CCCHS Softball and Baseball Bleachers Concrete Bid Technology Surplus Items
- Resolution for Third Grade Retention Law (TCA 49-6-3115) Budget Amendment for Extra Pay
- Budget Amendment
- Budget Update
V. Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report
- ESSER Update