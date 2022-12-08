Coffee County Board of Education December meeting agenda

The December School Board meeting will be held December 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm. Below is the full agenda.
The Coffee County Board of Education is located at 1343 McArthur St. in Manchester.
There will also be a policy meeting on Monday December 12, 2022 at 3:30 pm.
AGENDA
- Call to Order
- Call for Intent – If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.
- General Consent Items
- Minutes from November 14, 2022, Board Meeting
- Policy 3rd reading 1.104, 1.105, 1.204, 1.404, 2.806, 3.202, 4.101, 4.210, 4.406, 5.119,5.200, 5.201, 5.701, 6.204, 6.318, 6.409
- Overnight / Out of State Field Trips
- CCCHS Interact Pigeon Forge, TN 3/3-3/5
- Use of Facilities
- TN Grit 8U
- TN Grit 12U
- Action Items
- Erate Wireless Bid
- Erate Switch Bid
- Classroom Audio Bid
- CCRA Gym & Choir Room Projects Professional Services Proposal
- CCCHS & CCRA CTE Projects Professional Services Proposal
- 2024-2025 School Calendar
- Use of Facilities Invictus Volleyball (Requesting the custodial fee to be waived)
- Budget Amendment
- Budget Update
- Items for Discussion
- Committee Reports
- Student Ambassador Report
- Director’s Report
- ESSER Update