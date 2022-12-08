Coffee County Board of Education December meeting agenda

The December School Board meeting will be held December 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm. Below is the full agenda.

The Coffee County Board of Education is located at 1343 McArthur St. in Manchester.

There will also be a policy meeting on Monday December 12, 2022 at 3:30 pm.

AGENDA

Call to Order Call for Intent – If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed. General Consent Items Minutes from November 14, 2022, Board Meeting Policy 3rd reading 1.104, 1.105, 1.204, 1.404, 2.806, 3.202, 4.101, 4.210, 4.406, 5.119,5.200, 5.201, 5.701, 6.204, 6.318, 6.409 Overnight / Out of State Field Trips CCCHS Interact Pigeon Forge, TN 3/3-3/5 Use of Facilities TN Grit 8U

TN Grit 12U