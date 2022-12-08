Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Board of Education December meeting agenda

Published

The December School Board meeting will be held December 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm. Below is the full agenda.

The Coffee County Board of Education is located at 1343 McArthur St. in Manchester.

There will also be a policy meeting on Monday December 12, 2022 at 3:30 pm.

AGENDA

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  1. Call to Order
  2. Call for Intent – If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.
  3. General Consent Items
    1. Minutes from November 14, 2022, Board Meeting
    2. Policy 3rd reading 1.104, 1.105, 1.204, 1.404, 2.806, 3.202, 4.101, 4.210, 4.406, 5.119,5.200, 5.201, 5.701, 6.204, 6.318, 6.409
    3. Overnight / Out of State Field Trips
      • CCCHS Interact Pigeon Forge, TN 3/3-3/5
    4. Use of Facilities
      • TN Grit 8U
      • TN Grit 12U
  1. Action Items
    1. Erate Wireless Bid
    2. Erate Switch Bid
    3. Classroom Audio Bid
    4. CCRA Gym & Choir Room Projects Professional Services Proposal
    5. CCCHS & CCRA CTE Projects Professional Services Proposal
    6. 2024-2025 School Calendar
    7. Use of Facilities Invictus Volleyball (Requesting the custodial fee to be waived)
    8. Budget Amendment
    9. Budget Update
  2. Items for Discussion
  3. Committee Reports
  4. Student Ambassador Report
    1. Director’s Report
    2. ESSER Update
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022