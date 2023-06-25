Connect with us

Coffee County Board of Education Announces Upcoming Meetings and Important Agenda Items

The Coffee County Board of Education has scheduled several important meetings in the upcoming weeks. The first is the Directors Evaluation Committee meeting, which will take place on June 26, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Coffee County Board of Education. This meeting aims to evaluate the performance of the directors and discuss relevant matters.

Additionally, Dr. Lawson’s contract renewal will be a key item on the agenda for the July Board Meeting. Stakeholders and members of the community are encouraged to attend and participate in this important discussion. The July Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on July 10th at 4:30 PM, also at the Coffee County Board of Education.

For those who wish to address the Board regarding an item on the agenda, sign-up will be available before the start of the meeting. Please note that only individuals who are stakeholders in the school system will be recognized to speak before the Board. Each speaker will be allotted five (5) minutes for their remarks, unless the Board decides to extend the time limit (Policy 1.404).

Stay informed and make your voice heard by attending these significant meetings of the Coffee County Board of Education.

