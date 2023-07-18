Coffee County Board of Education Announces Meeting Dates for 2023-2024 School Year

The Coffee County Board of Education has released the official meeting dates for the 2023-2024 school year, as approved during the June 13, 2023 board meeting. These meetings provide an opportunity for stakeholders within the school system to address the Board on agenda items, with each speaker allotted a maximum of five (5) minutes unless an extension is granted by the Board.

Regular board meetings will commence at 4:30 p.m. and will be held at the Coffee County Board of Education. The scheduled dates for regular board meetings include:

July 10, 2023 (Director’s Contract)

August 14, 2023

September 11, 2023

October 9, 2023

November 13, 2023

December 11, 2023

January 8, 2024

February 12, 2024

March 11, 2024

April 8, 2024

April 18, 2024 (Spring Retreat)

May 13, 2024

June 6, 2024 (Board Self Evaluation)

June 10, 2024

In addition to the regular board meetings, there will be board work sessions held on the following dates:

August 1, 2023

September 26, 2023 (Fall Retreat)

October 26, 2023

February 27, 2024

Individuals who wish to address the Board on an agenda item are required to sign up using the provided form prior to the start of the meeting. It is important to note that only stakeholders in the school system will be recognized to speak before the Board.