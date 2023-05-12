Coffee County Bass Club has 3 teams qualify for national tournament

Coffee County Youth Bass Club has had three teams qualify for the Nationals, which will be held in South Carolina in July.

The team of Brent Boehman and Kylan Mantooth – both of Coffee County Central High School – qualified by winning the CTN region points for the district. This will be Boehman’s first year to qualify and Mantooth’s second.

Gunner Tate and Brady Tate – a junior team in 8th and 7th grade – qualified at an open on Harris Chain Lakes in Florida. This is their first year with the Coffee County Bass Club, competing from Rockvale.

Also qualifying for the nationals is Team Page – Kasen Page and Kaleb – out of Unionville, Tennessee. They qualified via the last Bassmaster high school open at the Red River in Louisiana.

The junior Nationals will be held at Lake Hartwell, SC July 21-22 with high school being held July 27-29 at the same lake.