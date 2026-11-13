Coffee County Basketball to See Minor District Changes in 2027 Realignment

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central High School’s boys and girls basketball programs will see a slight change in district competition beginning with the 2027–28 season, following the release of the TSSAA’s proposed classifications for the 2027–29 cycle.

The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will compete in Class 4A, District 5, alongside Cookeville, Shelbyville Central and Warren County.

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The only change to Coffee County’s current district lineup is the departure of Lincoln County, reducing the district from five teams to four. Coffee County and its three remaining district opponents currently compete in District 6-4A.

The new alignment places Coffee County in Region 3, where District 5 will be paired with District 6 for postseason competition. District 6 will consist of Oakland, Riverdale, Rockvale and Siegel, giving Coffee County potential regional tournament matchups against those four programs.

Both Coffee County basketball programs finished second in their district during the 2025–26 season. The Lady Raiders have also enjoyed considerable success in recent years, recording a combined 102 victories over the past four seasons, including undefeated district campaigns in 2023–24 and 2024–25.

The current district alignment will remain in place for the 2026–27 basketball season before the new classifications take effect in 2027–28.