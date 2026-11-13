Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee County Basketball to See Minor District Changes in 2027 Realignment

Published

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central High School’s boys and girls basketball programs will see a slight change in district competition beginning with the 2027–28 season, following the release of the TSSAA’s proposed classifications for the 2027–29 cycle.

The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will compete in Class 4A, District 5, alongside Cookeville, Shelbyville Central and Warren County.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The only change to Coffee County’s current district lineup is the departure of Lincoln County, reducing the district from five teams to four. Coffee County and its three remaining district opponents currently compete in District 6-4A.

The new alignment places Coffee County in Region 3, where District 5 will be paired with District 6 for postseason competition. District 6 will consist of Oakland, Riverdale, Rockvale and Siegel, giving Coffee County potential regional tournament matchups against those four programs.

Both Coffee County basketball programs finished second in their district during the 2025–26 season. The Lady Raiders have also enjoyed considerable success in recent years, recording a combined 102 victories over the past four seasons, including undefeated district campaigns in 2023–24 and 2024–25.

The current district alignment will remain in place for the 2026–27 basketball season before the new classifications take effect in 2027–28.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

McMinnville to reopen city administrator search after Ridgley withdraws

McMinnville is back to looking for a city administrator after Kelvin Ridgley withdrew from consideration, according to Lisa Hobbs of Warren County Way. Warren County Way...

17 hours ago

News

Proposed natural gas pipeline route includes Coffee, Warren, Franklin and Cannon counties

A proposed 470-mile natural gas pipeline would cross 10 Tennessee counties, including portions of Coffee, Warren, Franklin and Cannon, according to The Tennessean. The Southeast...

3 days ago

News

Franklin County North Middle Mourns Sudden Passing of Special Education Dean

North Middle School in Franklin County is mourning the sudden passing of Dr. Autumn Baber, the school’s Dean of Special Education. School officials announced...

2 days ago

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department warns of Grand Jury phone scam

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam in which callers pose as members of the department and threaten arrest...

4 days ago