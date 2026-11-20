By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central High School basketball split a pair of road matchups Thursday night against Franklin, with the Lady Raiders cruising to a 76-39 victory before the Red Raiders fell 49-43 in a tightly contested season opener.

The Lady Raiders improved to 2-0 on the season behind another impressive scoring performance from senior Jules Ferrell.

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Coffee County established control early, opening the game with 24 points in the first quarter before carrying a 48-26 advantage into halftime.

The Lady Raiders put the game out of reach coming out of the locker room, holding Franklin to just five third-quarter points while adding 23 of their own. Coffee County entered the fourth quarter leading 71-31 before securing the 37-point victory.

Ferrell followed her 32-point season opener against Pope John Paul II with 29 points against Franklin, giving her 61 points through the first two games of the season.

Jenslee Nogodula and Hayleigh Harris each added 11 points, while Kaysen Morgan contributed nine.

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For Franklin, Allie King led the Lady Admirals with 10 points, followed by Mary Hinson Crunk and Ava Beyers with nine apiece.

Lady Raider scoring:

Jules Ferrell: 29 points

Jenslee Nogodula: 11 points

Hayleigh Harris: 11 points

Kaysen Morgan: 9 points

Lilly Matherne: 7 points

Adalyn Clark: 4 points

Kinsley Pruitt: 3 points

Jaydee Nogodula: 2 points

In the boys matchup, Coffee County opened its regular season with a hard-fought 49-43 loss against a tall, physical and athletic Franklin squad.

Despite being outsized throughout the contest, the Red Raiders went toe-to-toe with the Admirals, keeping the game within a possession for much of the night.

Franklin grabbed an early 11-10 advantage after the opening quarter, but Coffee County continued to battle, entering halftime trailing by just two points at 20-18.

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The Red Raiders stayed within striking distance in the second half, with MJ Rollman leading the offensive effort. Rollman finished with a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds, while Audie Nicoll provided another scoring option with 10 points.

Coffee County remained within three points entering the final quarter, trailing 36-33. The Red Raiders continued to challenge Franklin down the stretch, but the Admirals managed to hold on for the six-point victory.

Franklin was led by Collin Robinson, who finished with a game-high 22 points. Nick Lanin added eight points, while Bennett Smyley and Kazden Jones contributed six apiece.

Coffee County struggled at times with its outside shooting and committed several turnovers, but remained competitive throughout the contest against a Franklin team with a considerable size advantage.

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The Red Raiders showed promise in their first regular-season appearance under head coach Andrew Taylor, despite coming up short on the road.

Red Raider scoring:

MJ Rollman: 18 points, 8 rebounds

Audie Nicoll: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Jerrad Morgan: 9 points, 4 rebounds

Gabe Hambly: 5 points

Brody Sizemore: 1 point

Both Coffee County teams return to action Saturday, November 21, at Coffee County Central High School for the Hall of Fame Playday.

The Red Raiders will face Eagleville at approximately 12:30 p.m., followed by the Lady Raiders taking on Moore County at 4:30 p.m. The Red Raiders will then close out the day against Moore County at 6:30 p.m.