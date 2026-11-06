Coffee County Basketball Set for Weekend Playday and Season Ticket Blitz

Coffee County Central High School basketball has a busy weekend ahead as the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders prepare for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

The school will host a varsity and JV basketball playday Saturday, November 7, at The Patch, giving fans an early look at both programs.

The Red Raider boys will face Marion County at 10 a.m. and Boyd Buchanan at 4 p.m., while the Lady Raiders will take on Girls Preparatory School at 3 p.m. Additional JV action is also scheduled throughout the day.

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Admission is $10, with children 10 and under admitted free. A full concession stand will also be available.

On Sunday, November 8, Coffee County will host its annual season ticket blitz from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Patch.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase season ticket packages and secure their preferred seats for the Red Raiders’ and Lady Raiders’ 14 home games this season.