Coffee County Basketball season begins this week with flurry of games

It’s time to hit the hardwood.

Coffee County Central Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams hit the floor this week and the schedule gets busy in a hurry for both teams.

The Red Raiders will host a boys only game Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. against Boyd Buchanan.

Both teams will be busy Saturday in a Hall of Champions playday in Manchester. The Lady Raiders will play twice: 2:15 p.m. against Columbia Academy and 6:30 p.m. against Central Magnet. Both games will be at Coffee Middle School. The Raider boys will also play two games, hosting Page at 11:15 a.m. and York at 7:30 p.m. at CHS’ Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

Both teams will play in Thanksgiving tournaments the following week, with the Lady Raiders traveling east for pre and post Thanksgiving tournaments and the Raider boys hosting the inaugural Dusty Elam Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26. The first traditional girls-boys double header will be Nov. 28 when both teams travel to Blackman.

As always, Thunder Radio WMSR will be your home for approximately 40 broadcasts this winter, including multiple holiday tournament games and all double-header action. Our full broadcast schedule for boys and girls is below (subject to change based on personnel and school schedule changes).

You can hear Coffee County Central Basketball on Thunder Radio WMSR at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and 106.7 FM (Tullahoma). You can also listen worldwide on the Manchester Go App for your smartphone and thunder1320.com. For those wishing to listen live in the gym, portable AM/FM radios provide live broadcasts. The app and website streams are on a 15-second delay.

THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Manchester’s only locally owned and operated radio station, operating and broadcasting Central High School athletics since 1957.

Owned and operated by Josh and Holly Peterson, the station is located at 1030 Oakdale Street in Manchester. Push here to learn more. Girls Broadcast Dates on Thunder Radio WMSR

CHS boys basketball broadcast schedule.