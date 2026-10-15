Coffee County Basketball Releases 2026-27 Schedules, Season Tips Off November 17

By Owen Whitsett

The 2026-27 Coffee County Central High School basketball schedules have been released, with the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders preparing for another season on the hardwood.

The Lady Raiders will open the season Tuesday, November 17, on the road against Pope John Paul II at 6 p.m., while the Red Raiders will begin their season Thursday, November 19, at Franklin, also at 6 p.m.

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Both teams will make their home debuts Saturday, November 21, against Moore County in the HOF Playday doubleheader at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium, beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Lady Raiders Prepare for New Season

The Lady Raiders welcome back Jules Ferrell, who returns to Coffee County after spending last season at Middle Tennessee Christian School.

Head coach Joe Pat Cope will have several experienced contributors returning, including senior guard Jaydee Nogodula, who earned All-District honors last season, and sophomore Jenslee Nogodula, who is coming off an impressive freshman campaign that earned her District Newcomer of the Year recognition.

Returning guard Kaysen Morgan will also play a major role in Coffee County’s offense after earning All-District honors last season. Morgan brings an outside shooting threat to the Lady Raiders as one of the team’s top sharpshooters.

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Coffee County will also look for contributions from junior post Adalyn Clark, sophomore guard Brylyn McAdams and junior Hayleigh Harris, who will help provide depth alongside the returning talent.

The Lady Raiders will look to replace departed players Natalie Barnes, Audri Patton and Morgen Spears as they prepare for another season under Cope.

Red Raiders Return Experienced Talent

On the boys side, head coach Andrew Taylor returns following a season in which he earned District Coach of the Year honors.

Senior guard MJ Rollman will lead the Red Raiders after a breakout junior campaign that earned him All-District and All-Defensive Team recognition.

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Coffee County will look to replace graduated seniors Luke Campbell and Levi Rollman, but returns several players with valuable varsity experience.

Senior guards Brody Sizemore and Gabe Hambly will be counted on to take on important roles, while junior post Audie Nicoll returns after earning District Newcomer of the Year honors last season.

Nicoll established himself as a major contributor during his sophomore campaign and figures to be a key piece of Coffee County’s offense alongside Rollman.

Junior forward Jerrad Morgan also gained significant varsity experience last season, delivering several important baskets during his sophomore year.

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Junior guards Jude Golembiewski and Zeke Jones bring additional young talent to the roster, with both looking to take on expanded roles and make an impact as they continue developing at the varsity level.

Key Dates on the 2026-27 Schedule

November 17: Lady Raiders open the season at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Lady Raiders open the season at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m. November 19: Red Raiders open the season at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Red Raiders open the season at Franklin, 6 p.m. November 21: Home debut against Moore County in the HOF Playday doubleheader at The Patch, 4:45 p.m.

Home debut against Moore County in the HOF Playday doubleheader at The Patch, 4:45 p.m. November 23: Home games against Tullahoma, 6 p.m.

Home games against Tullahoma, 6 p.m. December 4: Home games against Franklin County, 6 p.m.

Home games against Franklin County, 6 p.m. December 21-23: Coffee County hosts the Santa Shootout at The Patch.

Coffee County hosts the Santa Shootout at The Patch. December 28-30: Lady Raiders compete in the Gulf Shores Beach Bash, while the Red Raiders travel to Pigeon Forge for the King of the Smokies tournament.

Lady Raiders compete in the Gulf Shores Beach Bash, while the Red Raiders travel to Pigeon Forge for the King of the Smokies tournament. January 12: District play begins on the road at Warren County, 6 p.m.

District play begins on the road at Warren County, 6 p.m. January 22: Home district matchup against Lincoln County, 6 p.m.

Home district matchup against Lincoln County, 6 p.m. January 29: Home district matchup against Warren County, 6 p.m.

Home district matchup against Warren County, 6 p.m. February (TBD): District tournament at Warren County.

Both Coffee County programs enter the new season with returning award winners, experienced contributors and younger players looking to make their mark. The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will make their first home appearances November 21 against Moore County at The Patch.