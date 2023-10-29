Connect with us

Sports

Coffee County basketball practice officially opens Monday; season ticket sales event is Nov. 5

Published

For $60 you can get this "CC" Chairback Seat that you can use for home games, and away games if you choose to travel with the Lady Raiders and Red Raiders this winter.

High School basketball practice across the state of Tennessee officially begins Monday, Oct. 30th – and that includes the Lady Red Raiders and Red Raiders right here in Manchester.

Coffee County Central opens up the season with Hall of Champions games Tuesday, Nov. 14 when Cane Ridge comes to town for a double header. That will be followed up by multi-team play day on Saturday, Nov. 18 at multiple locations in Coffee County.

Now is the time to secure your season tickets and ensure you don’t miss a moment at The Patch this winter. Sunday, November 5 will be the annual season-ticket sales day for the basketball programs.

Everyone is invited to visit Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium on Nov. 5
between 2-4 p.m. to catch both teams running practice drills and select season
ticket packages.

Season tickets are $100, including regular season home games. With
your season ticket you can pick your seating location in the gym for the entire season, which comes in handy when the Patch is packed for big rivalry games like Tullahoma and high profile matchups like Blackman and Warren County.

-In addition to season tickets, you can purchase access to the “Raider Room” for an extra $100. That includes catered meals at each home game to take care of your dinner for the night.

-Custom Coffee County stadium seats are available for an additional $60.

For more information, contact copej@k12coffee.net
or taylora@k12coffee.net.

Lady Raider basketball schedule 2023-2024. Cover art Channah Gannon (45) and Olivia Vinson (21).
Red Raider basketball schedule 2023-2024. Cover art Cooper Reed and Jackson Shemwell (5).
Thunder Radio broadcast schedule for 2023-2024 CHS basketball.

