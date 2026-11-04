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Coffee County Baseball Seeking Alumni Information for Historical Archive

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Jerry Pruitt has been named the new CHS head baseball coach. (Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR)

Coffee County Central High School head baseball coach Jerry Pruitt is asking former Red Raider baseball players, coaches, parents and community members to help preserve the history of the Coffee County baseball program.

The program has created a Baseball Alumni and Historical Archive form to collect information about former players, team accomplishments, individual awards, memorable moments and historical photos or documents.

Pruitt encourages all former players to participate, whether they played one season or four. The form takes just a few minutes to complete and will help the program reconnect with former Red Raiders while building a stronger network of alumni and supporters.

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Those interested in contributing can complete the Coffee County Baseball Alumni and Historical Archive form linked below.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FORM

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