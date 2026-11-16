By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central High School’s baseball and softball programs are set to see changes to their district competition beginning with the 2028 spring season, following the release of the TSSAA’s proposed classifications for the 2027–29 cycle.

Both programs will compete in Class 4A, Region 3, District 5, alongside Cookeville, Shelbyville Central and Warren County.

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The new four-team district will keep three familiar opponents together while removing Lincoln County from Coffee County’s district competition. Columbia Central, which competed in the Red Raider baseball district in 2026, will also move to a different district.

Coffee County’s new regional alignment will pair District 5 with District 6, consisting of Oakland, Riverdale, Rockvale and Siegel. Those four schools could become postseason opponents for both the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders.

Both Coffee County programs have recent experience competing against their future district opponents. The Red Raider baseball team finished 22–14 in 2026, while the Lady Raider softball team finished 19–18 and placed second in its district.

The new classifications are scheduled to take effect for the 2027–28 school year, meaning both programs will compete under their current alignments for the upcoming 2027 spring season.