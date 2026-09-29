Coffee County Bank breaks ground on Tullahoma location

Coffee County Bank will soon have a brand new location in Tullahoma.

Bank management and board members gathered Tuesday, Sept. 29 for a ceremonial groundbreaking at a new location that is directly across from its current 511 North Jackson Street branch.

Carter Sain, CEO, explained that the bank had outgrown its Tullahoma branch in terms of space for team members and customers.

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The new branch is expected to be completed by May of 2027. Sain also announced that the bank had purchased the Partners for Healing building at 109 West Blackwell Street, giving the bank a large “campus” style footprint.

Coffee County Bank’s main location is 2070 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester. The bank has two locations in Manchester, one in McMinnville and one in Tullahoma.

Learn more at www.coffee.bank