Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Approves Budget with 4% Pay Increase for Employees

Published

Coffee County’s Legislative Body has given its seal of approval to the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes a 4% pay increase for all county employees.

The decision to implement the pay raise was made after extensive discussions during the meeting. Initially postponed, the budget vote concluded with the final approval of the 4% raise, aligning with the previous year’s budget to ensure equitable salary adjustments for all county workers.

Alongside the pay increase, the budget incorporates several amendments and appropriations across different funds, departments, institutions, offices, and agencies within Coffee County.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Noteworthy among the approved resolutions are the amendments to the Coffee County Zoning Resolution. These modifications enable the rezoning of specific properties, intended to facilitate responsible growth and development while adhering to the stipulated zoning regulations.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023