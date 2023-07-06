Coffee County Approves Budget with 4% Pay Increase for Employees

Coffee County’s Legislative Body has given its seal of approval to the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes a 4% pay increase for all county employees.

The decision to implement the pay raise was made after extensive discussions during the meeting. Initially postponed, the budget vote concluded with the final approval of the 4% raise, aligning with the previous year’s budget to ensure equitable salary adjustments for all county workers.

Alongside the pay increase, the budget incorporates several amendments and appropriations across different funds, departments, institutions, offices, and agencies within Coffee County.

Noteworthy among the approved resolutions are the amendments to the Coffee County Zoning Resolution. These modifications enable the rezoning of specific properties, intended to facilitate responsible growth and development while adhering to the stipulated zoning regulations.