Coffee County Animal Control makes 4th of July recommendations for pets

Many folks celebrate the 4th of July by setting off fireworks.

Many animals are frightened by the sounds and become dis-oriented. Pets may try to flee the noise and may become lost.

The Coffee County Animal Control recently took to their social media to encourage pet owners to take some pre-emptive measures to keep pets safer.

They suggest securing blue painters tape (that has your phone number written on it with a permanent marker) around your pet’s collar.

They say that this is a simple and inexpensive idea, that is also great way to help get pets back home if they become scared and lost.

Most shelters are already at or over capacity so an influx in dogs can be devastating. The Coffee County Animal Control encourages everyone try this idea just for this week for the dogs and for your shelters that may be struggling to keep up.