Coffee County Animal Control begging for adopters and fosters

Coffee County Animal Control is pleading for assistance to help with its dog population.

According to animal control, they have 99 dogs in their care and are in need of people to adopt them or to foster some of the dogs.

Anyone wishing to foster dogs can do so by filling out the application by clicking here. Once you’ve submitted an application, call 931-723-2730 and leave a message.

To see the dogs available for adoption at the animal control facility, click here. You can also visit the facility at 156 Freedom Drive or call 931-723-2730.