Coffee County and Manchester City Schools Upcoming Days Off and early Dismissal

Coffee County Schools: Friday, September 1st is a staff development day for Coffee County Schools. Students will not have school that day. Monday, September 4th is Labor Day and no school will be held on the holiday. Thursday, September 7th, schools dismiss early at 2:00 PM for parent teacher conferences. Friday, September 8th is a no-school day as well. This day has traditionally been “Fair Day” for local schools.

Manchester City Schools: Monday, September 4th, the district is closed in observance of Labor Day. Thursday, September 7th will be early dismissal at 12:30 PM. Teacher conferences will be held from 2:00 – 8:00 PM. Friday, September 8th, schools are closed for “Fair Day”.