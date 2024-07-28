Connect with us

Coffee County and Manchester City Schools Back in Session

Published

By Katie Northcott

Coffee County and Manchester school system students go back to school this week.

The Coffee County school district will resume classes on Tuesday, July 30th. Tuesday will be an abbreviated day dismissing at 10 a.m. The following day will be an administrative day, meaning no school for students. The first full day of school for Coffee County students will be Thursday, August 1.

The Coffee County school district includes Coffee County Central High School, Coffee County Raider Academy, KOSS Center, Coffee County Middle School, Deerfield Elementary, East Coffee Elementary, Hickerson Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary, New Union Elementary, and North Coffee Elementary.

The Manchester City school district will resume classes on Thursday, August 1st, which will be an abbreviated day running 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday will be an administrative day. Students’ first full day will be Monday, August 5.

The Manchester City school district includes Westwood Middle School, College Street Elementary, and Westwood Elementary.

With the start of the school year, drivers should be conscious of school zones to keep our students safe.

