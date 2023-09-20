Coffee County Ambulance Authority Meeting

The Coffee County Ambulance Authority will hold it’s next meeting on Thursday, September 21st, 5 PM, at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza (CCAP). The meeting will be held in the large meeting room. The CCAP building is located at 1329 McArthur St. in Manchester.
