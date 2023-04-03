Coffee County AFJROTC Color Guard Team Places Top 2 in Music City Drill Meet 2023

Coffee County’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) Color Guard Team made its presence known at the “Music City Drill Meet 2023” held at McGavock High School on Saturday, April 1st. The team, consisting of C/Col Thomas Foster, C/2Lt Savannah Pierce, C/Col A.J. Rue, and C/LtCol Skylar Koon, gave an outstanding performance and ended up placing in the top 2, earning them a well-deserved round of applause from the audience.

The team had spent countless hours practicing their routine, and their hard work clearly paid off as they impressed both the judges and the crowd with their precision and attention to detail. They expertly executed each movement, from presenting the colors to performing intricate drill maneuvers.

The team’s success is a reflection of the excellent training and leadership provided by the AFJROTC program at Coffee County High School, and serves as an inspiration to other cadets to strive for excellence in all they do.

AFJROTC is a program offered in high schools across the United States that is designed to educate and train high school students in leadership, discipline, citizenship, and physical fitness. The program is sponsored by the United States Air Force and is designed to instill the values of the Air Force into its cadets, while also preparing them for their future careers and leadership roles in the community. AFJROTC offers a variety of educational activities, including drill, marksmanship, aerospace education, physical training, and leadership development, among others.