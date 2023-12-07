Coffee County Administrative Plaza adds citizen accessibility

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has announced the completion of improved accessibility to the Coffee County Plaza offices on the north end entrance to the Building (Mayor’s Office, County Clerk’s office, Election Commission offices, and the County meeting rooms) and the south end entrance of the building (Register of Deeds, Assessor, Trustee, and Board of Education).

“If you visited the Coffee County Administration Plaza recently you probably have noticed improvements made to the entry ways. The access to the building has been improved by adding sidewalks from the Handicapped and General parking areas to the north and south office entrances. The new sidewalks are level for ease of use and quick drainage of rainwater and are both ADA compliant. The previous grass covered berms have been redesigned and planted with Tennessee perennial plants that will grow and expand over time, providing an attractive live plant appearance to the entrances. This was a project requiring the coordinated talents of many Coffee County Commissioners, businesses, clubs, and citizens: Annette Graham and the Crimson Clover Master Gardeners; Coffee County Maintenance crew, headed by Rick Soucy; Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, Deputy Craig Ring, and numerous jail trustees; Coffee County Capital Outlay Committee: Commissioners Dennis Hunt, (Chairman), Tim Brown, Jimmy Hollandsworth, Tina Reed, and Frank Watkins; McAfee Nursery; Harwell’s Landscaping; and Harden Signs. My thanks to you all.”