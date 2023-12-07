Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Administrative Plaza adds citizen accessibility

Published

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has announced the completion of  improved accessibility to the Coffee County Plaza offices on the north end entrance to the Building (Mayor’s Office, County Clerk’s office, Election Commission offices, and the County meeting rooms) and the south end entrance of the building (Register of Deeds, Assessor, Trustee, and Board of Education). 

“If you visited the Coffee County Administration Plaza recently you probably have noticed improvements made to the entry ways. The access to the building has been improved by adding sidewalks from the Handicapped and General parking areas to the north and south  office entrances. The new sidewalks are level for ease of use and quick drainage of rainwater and are both ADA compliant. The previous grass covered berms have been redesigned and planted with Tennessee perennial plants that will grow and expand over time, providing an attractive live plant appearance to the entrances. This was a project requiring the coordinated talents of many Coffee County Commissioners, businesses, clubs, and citizens:  Annette Graham and the Crimson Clover Master Gardeners; Coffee County Maintenance crew, headed by Rick Soucy; Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, Deputy Craig Ring, and numerous jail trustees; Coffee County Capital Outlay Committee: Commissioners Dennis Hunt, (Chairman), Tim Brown, Jimmy Hollandsworth, Tina Reed, and Frank Watkins; McAfee Nursery; Harwell’s Landscaping; and Harden Signs. My thanks to you all.”  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023