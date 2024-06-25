Coffee County admin warns athletes not to sign up for NIL Club

Coffee County Central High School co-athletic director Brandon McWhorter sent out communication to CHS athletes on Monday to be aware of an NIL club that is trying to contact CHS athletes.

According to McWhorter the group is called “NIL Club” and the school has been made aware that it has started contacting Coffee County athletes.

“At this time we are asking that no student-athlete signs up for this site as it’s not an approved NIL program. Any player who receives money from this site could be ineligible.”

McWhorter said more information will follow when it is available.

The TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) unanimously approved the allowance of NIL (Name, Image Likeness) in December of 2022.

The change establishes that students are allowed to receive payment for instructional services and other activities not related to performance provided that they are carried out in a manner that does not suggest or reasonably suggest the endorsement or sponsorship of the TSSAA school. The student’s activities for which they are compensated may not include an image or likeness of the student in a uniform, or other clothing or gear depicting the name or logo of the TSSAA member school the student is attending or has attended. No reference to TSSAA accolades or championships may be used in the student’s activities for which they are compensated.

Athletes and parents can read up on full NIL rules for TSSAA here.