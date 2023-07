The Coffee County Junior Golf Association’s Junior League regular season came to a close Monday afternoon with Team Integrity (green) leading the flag race with 12, next was Team Sportsmanship(red) holding 10 1/2 flags, then Team Responsibility(orange) with 7 1/2, and Team Respect(blue) finishing with 6 flags.

Championship matches are next week, with teams playing to determine the final finishing positions for the 2023 Season.