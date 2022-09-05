Coffee Co. Imagination Library Pancake Breakfast set for Sept. 17

The Imagination Library of Coffee County invites community members to attend the organization’s annual Pancake Breakfast fundraising event, set for 8-10 a.m., Sept. 17, at the Mercantile Café in Manchester.

“We hope you join us to enjoy great pancakes and a fun story time,” said Joyce Hiebert, chair of the board of the Imagination Library of Coffee County. “Your participation means so much for children who live in Coffee County because with your help we are able to provide books for them at no cost to their families.”

All proceeds benefit the Imagination Library of Coffee County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination library was launched in 1995 and grew quickly. Initially, books were only distributed to children living in Sevier County, Tennessee, where Dolly Parton grew up. The initiative has expanded and is now nationwide and in several other countries. Every month, the Imagination Library of Coffee County provides books for more than 3,000 local children.

Tickets for the Pancake Breakfast cost $10. To purchase tickets, please call Laurel Stone at 931-797-9796 or Kathy Hagler at 931-273-3738. You may also reach out to the Imagination Library of Coffee County via Facebook.