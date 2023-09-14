Coffee Cares receives $5000 Donation

The nonprofit organization Coffee Cares received a $5,000 donation from Java Medical Group before the first Coffee Cares Golf Classic tournament that was held at WillowBrook Golf course on Monday, September 11th.

Java Medical Group partners with rural hospitals to improve financial performance while delivering quality medical care.

Java Medical Chief Executive Officer, Bappa Mukherji stated that the funds were aimed to help pay copays and deductibles for those in need. Mr. Mukherji went on to say that they wanted to focus on preventative care for those that qualify.

Coffee Cares is a non-profit organization helping to provide our community with quality care by establishing funds to relieve stress from medical bills. To apply for assistance, you may pick up an application from the Rural Health Clinic in Manchester. For more information you can call Connected Care at (931)-271-5108.