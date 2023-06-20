Coffee Cares 5K Run/Walk this Saturday to Raise Funds for Charity in Coffee County

Coffee County Central High School is gearing up for an exciting event that will bring the community together for a great cause. Coffee Cares, a local non-profit organization, is hosting a 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run/Walk on Saturday, June 24, 2023, with the aim of raising funds to support their charitable efforts.
The event offers two options for participants: a 5K Run/Walk and a 1 Mile Run/Walk specifically designed for children. The registration fee for the 5K is set at $25, while the Kids 1K Fun Run requires a fee of $10.
Registration is available up to and even on the race day, but shirts will not be guaranteed for registrants after June 17.
The event is scheduled to start promptly at 8:00 a.m., and the race will commence and conclude at Coffee County Central High School. To ensure a smooth experience for all participants, there will be designated packet pickup times. On Friday, June 23, 2023, participants can pick up their race packets between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Alternatively, packet pickup will also be available on race day, Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.