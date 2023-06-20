Coffee Cares 5K Run/Walk this Saturday to Raise Funds for Charity in Coffee County

Coffee County Central High School is gearing up for an exciting event that will bring the community together for a great cause. Coffee Cares, a local non-profit organization, is hosting a 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run/Walk on Saturday, June 24, 2023, with the aim of raising funds to support their charitable efforts.

The event offers two options for participants: a 5K Run/Walk and a 1 Mile Run/Walk specifically designed for children. The registration fee for the 5K is set at $25, while the Kids 1K Fun Run requires a fee of $10.

Registration is available up to and even on the race day, but shirts will not be guaranteed for registrants after June 17.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The event is scheduled to start promptly at 8:00 a.m., and the race will commence and conclude at Coffee County Central High School. To ensure a smooth experience for all participants, there will be designated packet pickup times. On Friday, June 23, 2023, participants can pick up their race packets between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Alternatively, packet pickup will also be available on race day, Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.