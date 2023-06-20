Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee Cares 5K Run/Walk this Saturday to Raise Funds for Charity in Coffee County

Published

Coffee County Central High School is gearing up for an exciting event that will bring the community together for a great cause. Coffee Cares, a local non-profit organization, is hosting a 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run/Walk on Saturday, June 24, 2023, with the aim of raising funds to support their charitable efforts.

The event offers two options for participants: a 5K Run/Walk and a 1 Mile Run/Walk specifically designed for children. The registration fee for the 5K is set at $25, while the Kids 1K Fun Run requires a fee of $10.

Registration is available up to and even on the race day, but shirts will not be guaranteed for registrants after June 17.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The event is scheduled to start promptly at 8:00 a.m., and the race will commence and conclude at Coffee County Central High School. To ensure a smooth experience for all participants, there will be designated packet pickup times. On Friday, June 23, 2023, participants can pick up their race packets between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Alternatively, packet pickup will also be available on race day, Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023