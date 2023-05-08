Coffee and Franklin County Sheriff’s departments team up for major drug bust

On Friday, May 5th, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to execute a search warrant in Franklin County. The warrant was executed in a residence that investigators suspected to be involved in illegal drug activity. During the search, investigators discovered a significant amount of illegal substances and firearms.

Nearly eight ounces of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a quarter ounce of a substance believed to be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and a half pound of a substance believed to be marijuana were all found at the residence. Additionally, just over $13,000 in US currency was seized during the search. Four firearms were also confiscated by investigators.

Angela Star Williams, who was present at the residence during the search warrant, was arrested and charged with several drug-related offenses. The charges against Williams include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The arrest of Williams and the seizure of illegal substances and firearms is a significant win for law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in the Franklin County area. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office continue to work together to keep their communities safe and drug-free.