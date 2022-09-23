Coach Andrew Taylor picks up 300 career wins as volleyball head coach

Coach Andrew Taylor officially picked up his 300th career win Monday night when the Lady Raiders beat Stewarts Creek 3-0.

But he had no clue.

Friends and family added up the totals and surprised Taylor with a celebration Thursday night after the Lady Raiders beat Warren County 3-1 at home – Taylor’s 302nd career win as head coach.

Coach Taylor will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10:07 – listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

Taylor was an assistant coach for the volleyball team in 2006 and 2007 – the first two years of the program. He took over in 2008 and has led the team ever since – including a handful of district championships and a substate berth just two seasons ago.

The Lady Raiders helped Taylor celebrate 300 career wins Thursday night, Sept. 22, 2022 – Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson