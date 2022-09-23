Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coach Andrew Taylor picks up 300 career wins as volleyball head coach

Published

Coach Andrew Taylor cracks a smile watching a tribute video on the big screen at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium Thursday, Sept 22, 2022. -- Thunder photo by Holly Peterson

Coach Andrew Taylor officially picked up his 300th career win Monday night when the Lady Raiders beat Stewarts Creek 3-0.

But he had no clue.

Friends and family added up the totals and surprised Taylor with a celebration Thursday night after the Lady Raiders beat Warren County 3-1 at home – Taylor’s 302nd career win as head coach.

Coach Taylor will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10:07 – listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Taylor was an assistant coach for the volleyball team in 2006 and 2007 – the first two years of the program. He took over in 2008 and has led the team ever since – including a handful of district championships and a substate berth just two seasons ago.

The Lady Raiders helped Taylor celebrate 300 career wins Thursday night, Sept. 22, 2022 – Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022