CMS softball advances to sectional title after road win at Page

Coffee County Middle softball went on the road to Page Wednesday and the Lady Raiders took their big bats with them.

Coffee County smacked 15 hits and racked up 9 runs in a 9-5 win over Page to advance to the TMSAA Sectional Championship.

The Lady Raiders’ big inning came in a 3-run fifth. They added 2 apiece in the sixth and seventh to pad the lead.

Cara Newlin had the only extra base hit of the day – the other 14 were all singles.

Madi Scott earned the win in the circle – working all 7 innings, allowing 11 hits on 4 walks and 4 strikeouts.

The Lady Raiders will host the sectional championship against Warren County at 5 p.m. Friday for a trip to the state tournament.