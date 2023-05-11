Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

CMS softball advances to sectional title after road win at Page

Published

Coffee County Middle softball went on the road to Page Wednesday and the Lady Raiders took their big bats with them.

Coffee County smacked 15 hits and racked up 9 runs in a 9-5 win over Page to advance to the TMSAA Sectional Championship.

The Lady Raiders’ big inning came in a 3-run fifth. They added 2 apiece in the sixth and seventh to pad the lead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cara Newlin had the only extra base hit of the day – the other 14 were all singles.

Madi Scott earned the win in the circle – working all 7 innings, allowing 11 hits on 4 walks and 4 strikeouts.

The Lady Raiders will host the sectional championship against Warren County at 5 p.m. Friday for a trip to the state tournament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023