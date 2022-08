The Middle School Lady Raider soccer team had a hard time getting Tullahoma stopped Friday afternoon (Aug. 19), falling to the Cats 7-1 in Manchester.

The lone goal for Coffee County came from Riley Howell.

The Lady Raiders fall to 0-2-2 on the season with the loss. They will return to action Friday, Aug. 26 when they host Harris in a conference match at 5:30 p.m.