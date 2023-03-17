Connect with us

CMS Raiders stay perfect in conference with 8-3 win over South

Published

Coffee County Middle baseball outhit South Middle 10-0 and went on to beat the Trojans 8-3 Thursday night in Cowan.

Sixth grader Jaxon Pruitt had a pair of hits and scored three runs in the win for Coffee County.

The big story was on the mound, though. Three Red Raiders combined for a no-hit effort. August Lynch earned the win, working 3.1 innings and striking out 5. Grayson Sadler pitched 2/3 of an inning and Kasen Morrison went 3 innings and struck out four. Raider pitchers did issue 10 walks.

It was Coffee County’s first game in over a week. The Raiders are scheduled to host Oakland at 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

