CMS Raiders fall one game shy of middle school state baseball tournament

Coffee County Middle School baseball won 17 ball games this spring. The Raiders needed just one more to get to the state tournament.

Coffee Middle’s excellent 2023 season came to a close in the TMSAA State Sectional Saturday night, falling to Woodland Middle 12-2 to end their season. Woodland advances to the state baseball tournament.

The Raiders got down early against Woodland and never were able to get back even. The Warriors led 8-0 after three before the Raiders were able to get anything on the board.

CMS picked up 5 hits in the game – the lone extra base hit a double from Boone Floyd. Kasen Morrison earned an RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Audie Nicoll, Boone Floyd and Kasen Shores all got mound work for the Raiders.

Coffee County finishes the season 17-3 – as conference and area champions.