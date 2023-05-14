Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

CMS Raiders fall one game shy of middle school state baseball tournament

Published

Coffee County Middle School baseball won 17 ball games this spring. The Raiders needed just one more to get to the state tournament.

Coffee Middle’s excellent 2023 season came to a close in the TMSAA State Sectional Saturday night, falling to Woodland Middle 12-2 to end their season. Woodland advances to the state baseball tournament.

The Raiders got down early against Woodland and never were able to get back even. The Warriors led 8-0 after three before the Raiders were able to get anything on the board.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CMS picked up 5 hits in the game – the lone extra base hit a double from Boone Floyd. Kasen Morrison earned an RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Audie Nicoll, Boone Floyd and Kasen Shores all got mound work for the Raiders.

Coffee County finishes the season 17-3 – as conference and area champions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023