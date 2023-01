Coffee Middle’s Raider boys overcame a slow start and beat Warren County 36-32 Tuesday night in the Area 6 Tournament semi-finals.

Marc Rollman with 9 points and Brody Sizemore with 8 led the way for the Raiders in the scorebook.

The win moves the Raiders to the Area 6 Championship, which will be at 7 p.m. Friday night in Manchester. They are also guaranteed a spot in next week’s sectional.