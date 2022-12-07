CMS picks up split at West Tullahoma

Coffee Middle School’s Red Raider basketball team picked up its third straight win – all in conference play – with a 37-21 win over West Tullahoma on the road Tuesday night.

The win moves the Raiders to 8-5 overall after an 0-3 start. The Raiders are now 7-3 in CTC play.

Audie Nicoll scored 8 points in the first half and ended up with 10 to lead the Raiders on the night. Jett Trussler scored 9 and Brody Sizemore had 7 – all in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the CMS Lady Raiders sputtered and lost 36-30 to West, a team they had beaten earlier in the season. It marks the third loss in the last 5 games for the CMS girls, who fall to 10-3 overall and 7-3 in CTC play.

Both teams will return home Thursday night to host North. Tip is set for 6 p.m.