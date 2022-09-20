Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

CMS picks up season sweep over Westwood volleyball

Published

Westwood and Coffee Middle pose with a $1,300 check to St. Jude's Children's Hospital after the two teams met on the volleyball court Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. -- Photo by Josh Peterson, Thunder Radio

Westwood volleyball kept things tight for one set against Coffee County at CMS Monday night, but the Lady Raiders eventually pulled away for a 2-0 win, 25-21 and 25-15.

The win for Coffee County completes the season sweep of Westwood.

In the first set, Coffee Middle led throughout but Westwood tied the set six different times, including as late as 20-20, but could never push through and take the lead.

Meanwhile, Westwood jumped in front 4-0 in the second set and led 10-7. But the Lady Raiders took their first lead at 11-10 and never gave it up.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cancer Awareness night

Both schools teamed up for Cancer Awareness night, raising funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Together, both teams and spectators raised $1,300 for the cause, surpassing their goal of $1,150.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

August 22, 2022