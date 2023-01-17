Connect with us

CMS Lady Raiders win opener of Area Tournament

Published

Lily Matherne

Fresh off a CTC Tournament Championship, Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders started their march to another tournament championship Monday night.

Eighth-grade post Lilly Matherne piled up 14 points Monday night to lead CMS to a 40-25 win over Harris’ Eaglettes in the opening round of the Area Tournament in Manchester.

Kaysen Morgan added 7 points, while Jaydee Nogodula and Jenslee Nogodula each pitched in 6, Hayleigh Harris 4, Riley Howell 2 and Adalyn Clark 1.

CMS will now play the winner of Warren County and North in the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Coffee Middle. They area now guaranteed a spot in the sectional with the win Monday night.

Raider Boys Play Tuesday

The Raider boys will open the area tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Warren County in Manchester.

