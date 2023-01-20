Connect with us

CMS Lady Raiders win Area 6 Title

Published

The CMS Lady Raiders pose with their 2023 Area 6 Championship trophy.

Different tournament, same story – Coffee County beating Warren County.

Just under a week after beating Warren County for the CTC Championship, the Lady Raiders did it again Thursday, January 19th, this time for the Area 6 Championship.

Coffee County got 21 points from a red hot Kaysen Morgan to edge past the Lady Pioneers 44-38.

Morgan was unstoppable, especially in the first half. She hit from both corners, the wings – pretty much anywhere she wanted to. She buried 5 first half 3-pointers. Lilly Matherne and Jaydee Nogodula each pitched in 7 points, Adalyn Clark 5 and Hayleigh Harris 4.

The Lady Raiders will now go to the Sectional tournament next week at Stewarts Creek Middle School.

