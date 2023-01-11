CMS Lady Raiders advance to championship game

Coffee County got a double-digit effort out of two eighth graders on their way to a 32-24 win over West Tullahoma in the semi-finals of the CTC tournament Tuesday night at North.

The win avenges an earlier season loss to West and advances CMS to the championship game.

Kaysen Morgan and Lilly Matherne each scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders in the win over West, with Jaydee Nogodula right there with 8 points.

CMS will play the winner of North and Warren County in the CTC Championship at 5 p.m. Friday. That game will be held at North Middle.