Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

CMS Lady Raiders advance to championship game

Published

Lily Matherne

Coffee County got a double-digit effort out of two eighth graders on their way to a 32-24 win over West Tullahoma in the semi-finals of the CTC tournament Tuesday night at North.

The win avenges an earlier season loss to West and advances CMS to the championship game.

Kaysen Morgan and Lilly Matherne each scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders in the win over West, with Jaydee Nogodula right there with 8 points.

CMS will play the winner of North and Warren County in the CTC Championship at 5 p.m. Friday. That game will be held at North Middle.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022